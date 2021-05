Mark Evans, father of Grammy Award Winning artist Adele has died at the age of 57.

The “Someone Like You” singer celebrated her 33rd birthday on May 5th and has spoken before about her up and down relationship with her father.

A source has said that “Mark’s family are upset” by his death – and that he had always “hoped” to “work things out” with his daughter.

Mr Evans had been battling bowel cancer since 2013 and has struggled with alcoholism.