By Megan O’Brien

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris says he would like to see students have an in-person ceremony if possible.

He says he’s encouraging colleges to hold the ceremonies if it’s safe to do so.

However, it will be down to the individual colleges to decide if on campus graduations go ahead later this year.

It comes as several students unions, including IT Carlow, have been reaching out to government for clarity on the matter.

Speaking to Beat News, Minister Harris said, “My very clear view is that I would like graduations to take place in person if at all possible. I note that Trinity College Dublin held an in person graduation recently, I believe that UCD will do the same as well.”

He said universities and colleges should work with their student unions to find a way to hold the ceremonies in person.

“I really would encourage colleges across the country to work with their student unions, students are very conscious about their own safety, no student wants to do anything to risk anybody’s safety.

You can now have a gathering of 200 people outdoors. So it must be possible now, I believe, to safely hold graduations in person.

Yes they might need to be a little bit different they might need to restrict the number of people at them but I genuinely believe where there’s a will there’s a way.

I’d really encourage all the universities and colleges to work with student unions and colleges to come up with a way to have them in person.”