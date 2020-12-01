Members from the Performing Arts sector of Ireland are are calling on the government to provide clarity on why their sector is to remain closed while other similar activities are allowed to re-open.

A silent protest called ‘What About Us’ has been is taking place this Thursday outside Leinster House.

It is organised by members of the Preforming Arts sector to seek clarity on businesses in the sector remaining closed in Level 3 while similar training activities including gyms are allowed to re-open.

The group includes dance school owners, dance teachers, professional dancers and much more

Wexford based Olga Conway Owner of Discovering Drama says the second lockdown was particularly hard for the sector adding ‘it is our livelihood but we also need to remember the children in all of this. This is their outlet. This is for their well-being both mentally and their life skills. Some of them don’t play sport or they don’t have other activities. This Is it!’

Conway also says:

“For me, that bit was almost harder than March because I was ready. I was willing to spend the extra money and I was willing to invest in my business and my students, who I adore!’

A silent, socially-distant protest has been announced for this Thursday at 12 noon outside Leinster House.