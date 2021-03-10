The South-East Technological University will come into being on January 1st 2022.

That’s according to Wexford Senator Malcom Byrne, who chaired a meeting this morning to decide the future plans for the university.

South-East Oireachtas members from the South-East, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, the Chairs and Presidents of Waterford and Carlow Institutes of Technology, and Tom Boland, the project manager all took part in the meeting, confirming the next steps for the project following uncertainty over the last few months.

A ‘significant’ Wexford campus will be included as part of the plans, with €150 million in new capital investment already committed to the university across the region.

A TUSE Application will be lodged on the 28th April, with the University set to come into being on the first day of next year – however, there is no contingency plans should that application get rejected.

An ‘additional’ bigger footprint for the Waterford campus has been agreed, with nine working groups involving staff across the two institutions preparing for this project.

“This is a hugely important project for our region and will result in potentially the fifth largest university in the State” said Chair of the meeting, Wexford Senator Malcom Byrne.

“This has been one of my top priorities since becoming a member of the Oireachtas and it will be of enormous benefit to the social and economic development of the region when it is realised. Most importantly, it will be of benefit to learners across all our counties”