Weather forecasters are expecting ‘significant snow’ in areas of the South-East, as Siberian winds batter Ireland this weekend.

Eastern parts of the country, including Wexford and Waterford, are expected to experience the snow and ice for at least five days, starting on Saturday, and lasting until Wednesday at the earliest.

Easterly and north-easterly winds will pick up precipitation from the Irish Sea, with freezing temperatures set to see it fall as snow, and then stick on the ground from the weekend, well into next week.

It’s caused by the same Arctic weather phenomenon behind the “Beast from the East” which saw the country covered in snow three years ago for several days.

In fact, next Wednesday may bring even further accumulations of snow as an Atlantic depression meets cold easterly air from Siberia, which could see the snowy conditions last for over a week in total.

The eastern seaboard is expected to be majorly affected, however other counties in the South-East may experience heavy snow and ice in the coming days.

However, Met Eireann have said it’s too early to say if the weather will be as bad as what we saw in 2018.