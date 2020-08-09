With temperatures reaching the mid-20s today, people are being asked to avoid busy beaches, rivers and lakes across the South East.

In Wexford, the carpark at Curracloe and the Raven are closed to additional visitors after around 5,000 people are reported to have been in attendance at Curracloe beach.

The beach remains open however the approach roads to the beach have been closed and visitors are being asked to park elsewhere.

In Duncannon, parking has also been closed for the rest of the day.

Wexford County Council Beach staff say that there has also been significant crowds at the main beaches such as Ballymoney, Courtown, Morriscastle, Rosslare Strand and Courtown Strand.

The council said the number of COVID-19 cases nationally is increasing and the crowds on the beaches are making social distancing impossible, so people should enjoy the sunshine but stay away from the beaches on Sunday if possible.

In Waterford, there is a sizable amount of traffic in Tramore as well as in Kilclooney Wood close to the Comeragh Mountains.

We’ll have updates throughout the day on-air and on beat102103.com.