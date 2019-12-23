A man is in a critical condition following a shooting in Waterford city this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident, that took place in Gracedieu at approximately 2.15pm.

The man in his 30s was shot a number of times outside a premises near the Mount Suir Apartments, on the Carrickphierish Road.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel, before being taken to University Hospital Waterford in a critical condition.

Garda are appealing to pedestrians or motorists who may have been in the area near the Mount Suir Apartments between 2pm and 2.30pm today, who may have dashcam footage, to contact them incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.