Gardaí have seized a double-barrelled shotgun and €15,000 in cash at a house in Waterford city.

The search took place on Wednesday morning in the Williamstown area. Gardaí also seized cocaine and alprazolam tablets with an estimated street value of €4,000.

A man and woman, both aged in their mid-20s, were arrested at the scene and later released.

On Friday morning, a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the seizures and are currently detained at Waterford Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.