Tammy Darcy (right) with Beat’s own Gabrielle Cummins

The founder of the Shona Project – which celebrates young women all over Ireland and the world – says the last year of lockdown “can’t be for nothing”

Speaking ahead of the launch of her book – You’ve Got This! – Tammy Darcy told Beat News that there have been plenty of lessons to be learned from the coronavirus pandemic, which recently saw the country pass the year mark since lockdowns were first introduced.

“Whether it’s not to take life for granted or not to take each other for granted, or whether it’s not to waste time when it comes to going out and grabbing every opportunity we have when they become available to us.

The book – which launches this week – is a ‘positive guide’ designed to help girls ‘find their place in the world and grasp life with both hands.’

“So it covers topics like mental health and body image and all of that, but also what’s really important to me is our mindset, and how important our mindset is to everything we come up against.

“Whether it’s friendship issues, whether it’s stuff going on at home – which a lot of young people have.

“Or whether it’s about refusing to give up and to keep trying for the things that you want and believe in yourself.”

You can hear an extract of our interview with Tammy below: