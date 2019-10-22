A judge in the UK has labelled the actions of a group of teens as “utterly disgraceful” after observing footage of a teen clinging to a car bonnet at 80kph.

The footage, which emerged on Snapchat, shows Oliver Barton, aged 19, clinging to the bonnet of hist friend’s Volkswagon Polo in wintery conditions on January 24 last.

Behind the wheel was teen Lucas Blanchard who was later found to be over the UK drink-driving limit.

Judge Simon Medland QC said that it was a “miracle” nobody was injured in the stunt before condemning the teens’ behaviour.

Barton pleaded guilty to allowing himself to be carried on part of a vehicle while in motion, while the driver pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink driving. The remaining passengers all pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Image Credit: Video Still/MEN Media