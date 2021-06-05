Kevin Galvin

A Wexford Councillor says the town should follow Cork’s example in helping people get outside.

Princes Street on Leeside has been transformed into an outdoor social space, with an awning and benches for patrons of local pubs and restaurants.

Councillor Michael Sheehan says councils across the region need to do more to help local businesses get back on their feet.

Speaking to Beat News, Sheehan says the Princes Street project is the blueprint for Wexford.

“The opportunity is there for councils to take the initiative, and work with local businesses and pubs who are playing catch-up.

“And here’s an opportunity to make a very safe, open, public space that will be there for everyone to use, everyone to socialise, but in a safe manner.

“If the last couple of days has thought us anything, that’s what we should be doing.”

One of the regular complaints is about a lack of facilities in outdoor areas, now that the government has asked the public to “think outdoors”.

People that are trying to abide by public health advice are finding themselves let down by a lack of public bins and toilets, as they socialise in outdoor areas.

However, Sheehan says with pubs and restaurants opening up, the need for public facilities won’t be as great as we head into the summer.

Sheehan pointed to the current strategy employed in New Ross, where certain businesses provide their toilets for public use, but also admitted that more infrastructure is needed.

However he believes things will be easier come Monday.

“As things are opening up, the need for additional portaloos and public conveniences will abate, as pubs, and hotels and B&Bs and indeed tourist facilities will open up around the region.

“Then I think you’ll find that the issue will slowly see the way, and we’ll focus on the real issue – trying to get people out socialising in a safe manner, restore the economy, and get people back to work.”