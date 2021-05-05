By Dean Egan.
Demands for supports for members of the LGBTI+ community have surged at one centre.
The Sexual Health Centre in Cork City delivered 37% more mentoring sessions last year compared to 2019, when its dedicated LGBTI+ support service was introduced.
It provides guidance on healthy relationships, sexual issues, sexual function, orientation and “coming out”.
The centre adapted its counselling services during the pandemic – using phone and video calls.
Olivia Teahan, Communications and Engagement Lead at the Sexual Health Centre, says this virtual service was particularly important to people who felt isolated:
“I suppose a part of that potentially is that people do have more time on their hands during the pandemic.”
“There was a lot of changing living situations.”
“There is a demand there among members of the LGBTI+ community for support in their relationships and with their sexuality.”