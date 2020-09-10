Sex workers in Ireland say current laws are placing them at a greater risk to violence, exclusion and HIV.

It has been illegal to pay for sex in Ireland since 2017, but those involved in the sector want this reviewed.

The deadline for submissions to the Government’s review of the Sexual Offences Act is tomorrow.

Executive director of HIV Ireland, Stephen O’Hare, says some workers feel they have to remain invisible.

“Since the introduction of the law, what we have seen is sex workers are more reluctant to engage with authorities, and those authorities might include the police, with whom the may be seeking protection, or to report abuse or violence.

“Also, they may be seeking community supports, such as health services and access to HIV services.”

The comments come after the publication of a study commissioned by HIV Ireland into health access for sex workers.

The study found that sex workers experience poorer protection from violence and abuse, increased risks from unsafe sex including HIV, and limited access to key health supports and interventions.

Participants in the research outlined how sex workers are limited in their abilities to manage health risks in a context where they must operate covertly to avoid detection, which can then have a negative impact on mental health outcomes.