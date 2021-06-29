A number of people have been taken to University Hospital Waterford following a road traffic accident near Tramore earlier today

Gardaí in Tramore have confirmed that an incident took place on the R682 Orchardstown to Tramore road at Shangan Cross at around 4:15pm this afternoon

Emergency services and Gardaí are currently at the scene and are advising motorists to avoid the area, while a separate incident has also taken place on the same road, however that is understood not to be serious

The road continues to be closed until further notice.