Seven people who were arrested following the seizure of around 50 thousand euro worth of cash and cocaine in Wexford have been released without charge.

Gardai stopped and searched a van and a car at around 2am yesterday morning and later carried out follow-up searches at locations across Gorey and Enniscorthy.

The five men and two women who were being questioned have been released.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.