Seven children in Ireland have been investigated for a new rare inflammatory condition, which is thought to be linked to COVID-19.

Doctors are being warned to be alert for so-called PIMS in young people, after 230 suspected cases of the syndrome across Europe.

It can cause fever, high temperature and could lead to children being hospitalised and needing to be placed on ventilators in ICU.

Latest figures show 16 more people with COVID-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,518, while there are now just under 24,000 confirmed cases.

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, HSE Integrated Care Lead says it’s typically small children who are affected by PIMS syndrome:

“What you’re looking at is a very sick child. High temperature, off-colour – not right. Most parents know when their kids are sick and if you’re worried that your child is ill… get them seen.”