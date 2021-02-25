By Robbie Byrne

It’s not like we didn’t tell you this would happen!

As reported last week by Beat last week, a high pressure system has built over the South East from central Europe following days of wet and windy weather.

The settled spell will bring some much-needed unbroken sunshine, slack winds and above-average temperatures for this time of year.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly noted that blank rainfall charts for the next five days equated to lots of pleasant weather: “Don’t these almost blank charts bring a smile to your face? Total forecast of rain for the next 5 days showing very little if any rainfall for most areas. High pressure will bring lots of pleasant weather for the weekend. Let the gardening begin!”

Met Éireann also confirmed the good weather in their national outlook statement, noting that “high pressure [will bring] a lot of dry and calm weather” to Ireland.

So, who’s dusting off the patio furniture on Saturday?!