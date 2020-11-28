Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Co Wexford, which left a motorcyclist in his 20s with serious injuries.

It happened yesterday on the R733 at Ballinteskin near New Ross when the man’s motorbike left the road and struck a ditch.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services and removed to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is said to be serious.

The road is currently closed and anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station 051-426030 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.