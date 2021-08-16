A child is in critical condition after a serious road traffic collision in Co Tipperary this weekend.

The incident occurred at Lismaline, Ballingarry near Roscrea at shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday night.

It is understood two cars collided, with the male drivers of both vehicles and their passengers taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The female child is being treated in Temple Street Hospital. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the townland of Lismaline, Ballingarry on Saturday night and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí. Investigations are ongoing.