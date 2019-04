Gardaí have closed a section of the N71 between Rosscarbery and Skibbereen in West Cork following a serious road traffic accident this afternoon.

Gardaí say a serious collision occurred earlier near Derryleigh Cross Roads.

There are no details yet on the nature of the collision.

Local diversions are in place and motorists have been asked to drive with extra care on the diversion route and to expect some delays.

Share it:













Don't Miss