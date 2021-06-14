The South East mountain rescue charity has said it’s deeply humbled by the generosity of Gillian Ryan’s family following a significant donation of money.

Gillian, a 37 year old mother of two, died tragically while she was out running in the Comeragh Mountains two months ago.

The Tipperary woman’s body was found in a steep gully above Coumshingaun lake by rescue teams following a two-day multi-agency search operation, led by SEMRA.

A fundraiser launched by her husband Conor raised more than 27 thousand euro.

Chris Pires, a spokesperson for the voluntary body said:

“The generosity of Gillian’s family and friends at such an extremely tough, sad and challenging time is deeply humbling.

“We do what we can to help people where we can and this will help us to continue to do that wherever it is needed”.