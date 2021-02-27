The requirement to self-isolate for 14 days when identified as a close contact will be altered for healthcare workers who have previously tested positive for Covid-19.

According to The Irish Times, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has approved the decision for healthcare staff to be considered immune for six months after contracting the virus, increasing the current three-month limit.

The move will mean a worker who previously tested positive will not be required to isolate if they are subsequently identified as a close contact of another confirmed case, easing the pressure on the health service by requiring fewer staff members to miss work due to having to isolate.

The healthcare service came under huge pressure at the start of this year, when a large portion of staff were unavailable for work because they had tested positive for Covid themselves, or were identified as a close contact.

The Department of Health said the HSE is currently reviewing the policy following the recommendation from Nphet.

Continued improvement today in those hospitalised (550) & in ICU (135) with #COVID19. Our healthcare teams are exhausted. But getting their vaccination & the great signs of it reducing transmission is giving us all a second wind. We are winning, it’s just not over yet. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) February 27, 2021

This comes as the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital has fallen to the lowest level since New Year’s Day.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said Ireland is winning its battle against the virus, but warned: “it’s not over yet”.

There are now 550 patients with the virus being treated in hospitals around the country, 135 of whom are in intensive care.