Selena Gomez has opened up about her mental health and her Bipolar Disorder diagnosis.

In a lengthy and heartfelt interview, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer spoke to Carina Chocano of Elle Magazine about her hits, her heartbreaks and her ongoing health issues.

Commenting on her diagnosis with Bipolar Disorder in 2018, the singer said: “I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out…I could take a deep breath and go, ‘Okay, that explains so much.’ ”

Gomez told Chocano that she also made the tough decision to withdraw from social media four years ago, in spite of being the most followed person on Instagram . “I don’t have it on my phone, so there’s no temptation” she said. “I suddenly had to learn how to be with myself. That was annoying, because in the past, I could spend hours looking at other people’s lives.”

Gomez explained her social media is now managed by her assistant, and the Disney star no longer creates posts herself.

The 29 year old went on to reveal how much her exit from social media platforms has aided her wellbeing . “I felt like I was suddenly able to be so present,” she continued. “I’ve spent years of my life trying to look like other people. I would see an image, and I would be like, ‘My gosh, why don’t I look like that?’ None of that was good for me …This tiny little phone that had 150 million people on it–I just put it down,” she says. “That was such a relief for me.”

Despite revealing in an interview earlier this year that she considered leaving the music industry, Gomez told Elle she doesn’t think she’ll “ever quit making music”.

Her new mystery TV Show “Only Murders in the Building” with Steve Martin and Martin Short will begin on Hulu at the end of this month