Seizures of illicit homemade alcohol in Irish prisons almost tripled during Covid-19 lockdown.

Figures obtained by the Irish Times through freedom of information show 541 litres of the alcohol, known as ‘hooch’, was seized between January and July – averaging at 90 litres per month.

That compares to the 395 litres found during the whole of 2019, or 33 litres per month.

Mountjoy had the highest amount seized at 190 litres, followed by Limerick at 133 litres.