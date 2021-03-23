Drugs and cigarettes worth a combined €136,000 have been seized, including at Rosslare Europort.

Finally in Rosslare Europort, about 12,000 cigarettes branded Minsk and L and M were seized from an Irish registered vehicle that was coming off a ferry from France.

Those are worth about 8,500 euro.

A Polish man in his 40s was questioned, and investigations are ongoing into all 3 seizures.

28 parcels from the UK, USA and Canada were intercepted at the Dublin Mail Centre, containing almost four kilograms of illegal drugs.

That includes cocaine, butane honey oil and a variety of cannabis-based products, that are thought to be worth 77.500 euro.

Meanwhile in Westmeath – at the Athlone Mail Centre – 5.7 kilograms of illegal drugs were found in 23 parcels from Spain and the UK.

Officers discovered cannabis products, amphetamines, and sleeping tablets worth an estimated 50 thousand euro.

They were contained in packages that were marked falsely, some labelled ‘boxing equipment’ and ‘beef jerky’.

Both of these operations took place with the assistance of two Revenue detector dogs, both called Bailey!