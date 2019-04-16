A 57-storey office tower in Madrid’s business district has been evacuated due to an unspecified security threat.

Staff at the Torrespacio skyscraper received a phone call with the threat that prompted the tower’s own security personnel to evacuate the building, a spokeswoman with the National Police said.

The tower had been evacuated by the time police arrived at the scene.

At 770 feet, Torrespacio is one of four skyscrapers dotting the northern part of the Spanish capital’s skyline.

The Torrespacio skyscraper. Pic: Wikipedia