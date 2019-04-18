Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N24, Clonmel to Carrick on Suir on last night.

A male driver, 50s, was fatally injured when he collided with another vehicle at around 11pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital where a full post mortem is due to take place.

The occupant of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road remains closed to facilitate an examination of the area by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station

