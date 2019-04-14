A section of the M7 has fully reopened after being closed since Friday to facilitate the installation of a bridge.

Drivers travelling from the South East to Dublin can now use the motorway between Naas North and Naas South.

Meanwhile, a fire last night involving a truck also left part of the motorway closed between junctions 14 and 15 for a time but that section is now back open.

Kildare County Council had said that following this weekend’s work, they would be in a better position to determine when the M7 upgrade works would be completed.