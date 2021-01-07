A Dublin secondary school has announced that it will defy the Government decision to reopen schools three days a week for Leaving Cert students.

A number of other secondary schools are meeting to consider taking similar action in light of the public health threat posed by Covid-19.

The principal, who spoke to The Irish Times and asked to remain anonymous until all parents and students are informed of the decision on Thursday, said she believed a partial reopening would pose unacceptable health risks.

“With numbers with the virus at almost 8,000, we do not believe it is safe to open the school,” the principal said.

“Therefore, we will remain closed and sixth year students, along with all the other year groups will be taught online.

“We will, of course keep the situation under review and if the numbers improve, we can look at facilitating the sixth year’s attendance.”

Another principal, who declined to be named, told The Irish Times that the school may also remain closed due to logistical problems in delivering in-person and online classes.

“We have a full online timetable ready to go, but now our teachers are being asked to come into school for sixth years for three days and teach the rest online. How is that possible?” the principal said.

“Many teachers have primary school children. This will weaken provision for all other students. It’s a mess.”

In the past the Department of Education has ordered schools to reopen where they have decided to close without the approval of public health officials.

The Government announced on Thursday that secondary schools will reopen for three days a week for up to 60,000 Leaving Cert students from next Monday. In addition, special schools and special classes will reopen for an estimated 18,000 pupils.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said the decision had been made in the best interests of students, especially those facing into exams and with learning disabilities.

Unions representing school staff have expressed alarm over the Government’s decision to partially reopen schools for special needs and Leaving Certificate students describing it as “rushed and reckless”.