Gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of murder as part of their investigation into the death of Vincent Parsons.

The man, 26, is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, according to a statement from the gardaí and is the second person arrested in the investigation.

Mr Parsons, a 34-year-old welder from Clondalkin, died after being assaulted in Killinarden last month.

He was believed to have become involved in an argument in a local bar before the attack.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.