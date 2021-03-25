By Joleen Murphy

Work on a second cath lab for University Hospital Waterford is set to start in May.

The contract for construction has been awarded this week to local company Tom O’Brien Construction.

The contract for supplying equipment to the lab has also been signed this week.

Junior Minister Mary Butler confirmed the contractor will be on site for the long awaited cath lab from the first week of May.

She says the move is very positive news for Waterford and the South East.

“The contractor for construction of the second permanent cath lab at University Hospital Waterford has been appointed today.

“I have just been confirmed by the Department of Health that Tom O’Brien Construction has been awarded the main construction contract.

“They are Waterford based contractors and have a significant track record in delivering health care projects across the region,

“And this includes a number of successful projects in University Hospital Waterford.”

Speaking to Beat News, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD, has been reacting to this latest development for the South East.

“It has taken too long, it has taken a long time but I think the people of Waterford and the people of the South East should be rightly proud that their campaigning efforts have delivered this and we gotten this far.

“What we need to do now is to keep going and to keep working to secure the full 24/7 emergency cardiac care.”

The HSE’s confirmed the contractor will be on site in the first week of May.