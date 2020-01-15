Hundreds of farmers, including many from the South-East, have begun a 24-hour tractor protest on Dublin’s St. Stephen’s Green for the second time, leading to traffic delays and road closures in the area.

Demonstrators are demanding a better price for their beef, but the Department of Agriculture says it has no comment to make on the action.

Farmers claim today’s protest has been divided into two by Gardaí, with some tractors gathered on Merrion Square and others on St. Stephen’s Green.

Crowds have now migrated towards Merrion Square North. There’s a strong Garda presence. Drivers on this street have now exited their vehicles. pic.twitter.com/j1fpDFwZv5 — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) January 15, 2020

“We’re looking for our fair share of the pie as far as profit goes” said one protesting farmer to Beat’s Aoife Kearns, who is on the scene in the nation’s capital.

“I’m here with the independent farmers, fair play to everyone on the field.”