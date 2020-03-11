Ireland’s largest cinema chain is halving its capacity to slow the transmission of coronavirus.

Omniplex Cinemas nationwide will be leaving every second seat empty at all screenings.

It’s to allow movie fans to keep going out while sticking to guidelines on social separation.

“You should be able to sit back, relax, and not worry about what’s going on in the world” said Mark Anderson, operations director with Omniplex Cinemas in Carlow, Wexford and Waterford.

“We feel by adding this extra space we allow people to enjoy their movie-going experience.”