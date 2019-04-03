Seat Ireland has increased its sales by 7% year-on-year for the first quarter of 2019.

Seat outperformed the Irish market which is down 11% overall resulting in a market share of 3.34%.

Seat boasts the “youngest product range” in the current market with its SUV range consisting of the award-winning Seat Arona, as well as the Ateca and new Tarraco.

Seat has 24 dealers in Ireland.

The Seat Arona accounted for 29% of overall sales in the first three months, an increase of 69% on the same time last year.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland said that the Spanish car company has “hit the ground running” in 2019.

He said: “The development of our product range over the past three years, particularly our SUV range, has been a gamechanger for the brand in Ireland and with the youngest and most dynamic range in the market, we are offering motorists more quality, value and choice than ever before.”

Share it:













Don't Miss