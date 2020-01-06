Tributes are being paid to the man who died after a fishing boat sank off Wexford at the weekend.

65-year-old Joe Sinnott from Kilmore was airlifted from the scene, off Hook Head, but died at University Hospital Waterford.

A search for the second man – named as Willie Whelan from Saltmills – was called off overnight due to weather conditions.

Local Independent Councillor, Ger Carthy, hopes searches can resume this morning:

“We just wish to extend our deepest sympathies, and hopefully this will be brought to a successful conclusion.”