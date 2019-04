Gardaí have seized cars, phones and documents in seven searches today.

Officers targeting an international organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of drugs raided five houses and a solicitor’s office in Waterford, Dublin and Meath this morning.

Documents, including financial documents, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and are being examined by officers.

No arrests were made.

Gardai say that “today’s search operation is a significant development in the CAB investigation and will be seen as a major upset to the network used by this Organised Crime Gang to launder the proceeds of their drug dealing activities.

In a separate operation in Limerick this morning, officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau seized two vehicles on foot of a High Court order.

The vehicles, a 191-registration Audi and a 182-registration Ford, were identified as proceeds of crime as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau investigation, the Gardaí said.

The Criminal Assets Bureau and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), the Garda Dog and Revenue Customs Dog Units conducted today’s searches.