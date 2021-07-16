Kevin Galvin

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance after a 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Carlow.

Helen McDonnell has been now missing for two days, having last been seen in Carlow town on Wednesday afternoon.

Helen is described as being 5’ 4” in height, with a slim build. She has long, black hair. When last seen Helen was wearing blue denim jeans, a black t-shirt and a pink and purple jacket.

The teenage girl is known to frequent the Dublin 22 area, which takes in the suburbs of Bawnogue, Clondalkin and Neilstown in the west of the city.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.