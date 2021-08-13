By Dean Egan.

A search is continuing this morning for a man who went into the water at Davitt’s Quay in Dungarvan last night.

Rescue helicopter 117 and Helvic Head RNLI were tasked to the scene after reports that a man had gone into the river at Devonshire Bridge.

It’s understood a second person went into the river in an attempt to help the first man.

That person was rescued from the river by an off-duty lifeguard.

An extensive search of the area was stood down at 4 am this morning.

Helvic Head RNLI is continuing to search for the missing man this morning.

A low water search is due to take place this afternoon involving the coast guard and teams from Bohmanhon and Ardmore.