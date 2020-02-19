A search is underway for a missing Wexford man in his 50’s.

Bernard Kirwan who’s 52 years of age and also goes by the nickname Bunny, was last seen in Enniscorthy town.

He was last seen leaving Tracey’s hotel at around 4am on Sunday morning, wearing a wine Diesel polo shirt, navy blue pants and dark-coloured jacket.

He then headed in the Wexford direction on foot.

Mr Kirwan has short grey hair and is 6 foot in height. He also has tattoos on both arms.

Garda under-water units arrived today and are carrying out searches along the Slaney. The Coast Guard, among other groups, have also been assisting with the search.

Gardaí have said that this is very out of character for Mr Kirwan.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053-92-42580.