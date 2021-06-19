Kevin Galvin

Wexford is set to benefit from an employment boost, in a booming IT sector.

Scurri was set up by Waterford IT graduate Rory O’Connor, and is set to triple their workforce from 45, to over 120 in the next two years.

70% of their revenue comes from UK-based companies, who are increasingly turning to their platform after Brexit.

Speaking to Beat News, O’Connor explains why.

“Scurri software actually provides custom solutions, it helps prepare customs paperwork.

“So for UK companies who are shopping anywhere internationally, it makes it a lot simpler. Before, particularly if they were shipping to Europe, they didn’t have to deal with any customs documentation, so the Scurri solution helps simplify that.

And while businesses across the region have been negatively affected by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, O’Connor says he saw it as an opportunity from early on.

“I think from the very beginning I think we realised that if anything gets more complex, our ability to simplify that is what retailers look for.

“We knew that no matter what happened with Brexit – no matter what way it cut – there would be additional complexity.