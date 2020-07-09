The word “culchie” could be among a number of terms to be banned from official Scrabble competitions in the US.

“Culchie” is defined as a “pejorative term for someone from rural Ireland”.

The Collins dictionary says the word originates from a local pronunciation of the Mayo town of Kiltimagh

US competition organisers are discussing banning a number of other terms which could be described as hate speech.

These could include racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic terms.

In a statement, John Chew, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the North American Scrabble Players Association (NASPA) said a long consultation period with its members will inform them of its decision later this evening.

Mr Chew is in favour of removing the terms from use. He also says this is in agreement with the makers of the game Hasbro.

Mr Chew said: “It’s the right thing to do, and I will make sure that it happens.

“I have asked the Advisory Board to vote their consciences because I think this is an important moment in the history of our association.

“Everyone should know how their board represented them on this weighty issue.”