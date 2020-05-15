Fianna Fáil is demanding a Dáil debate on historical sexual abuse in the Irish scouting movement.

An internal review commissioned by Scouting Ireland by child safeguarding expert Ian Elliot has found it is hard to determine the full extent of the problem because records have been lost and destroyed.

But 356 survivors have already come forward and 275 alleged abusers have been identified.

Anne Rabbitte, the Fianna Fáil spokesperson on children, believes there is more to be uncovered.

“Not all files were produced and some files could have been dispensed with and that is why I am looking for a debate in the Dáil,” said Ms Rabbitte.

“We have written to the Ceann Comhairle requesting an opportunity for the Fianna Fáil party to bring it through so we can have a debate right across the house on this because not one record has been made available.

“We need to discuss why that hasn’t happened.”

Ms Rabbitte said the state’s support for victims of abuse in the past has been lacking.

“We have numerous reports, this is not the first one that has shone a light on historical cases.

“But we have to learn how to manage them in a proper manner when we have people who come forward that they are not re-traumatised, that we don’t make them feel like they are a victim again.”