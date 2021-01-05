It’s illegal for people in Scotland to leave their house for anything other than an essential reason, after the country entered another Covid-19 lockdown.

The measures will stay in place for at least the whole of January.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney says there was an “eye-watering” acceleration in the prevalence of the virus over the last six days.

“Those figures do not include the impact of any infections that were acquired on Christmas Day or as a result of the Christmas Day relaxation so we have yet to face within the data we are publishing in Scotland and on the basis of cases coming forward.”

The news comes as a Government Minister in the UK says England will likely face Covid-19 restrictions in March.

A national lockdown was implemented there last night.

Michael Gove says the roll-out of vaccines there is continually under review:

“We can’t predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week of the 15th to the 22nd. It’s safe to say by March we will be able to lift some these restrictions but not necessarily all.