Schools won’t be reopening on April 1st, according to the Minister for Education.

Minister Joe McHugh says that the main focus of his department now is having the state exams sit as normal on June 3rd.

General secretary of the TUI John MacGabhann says students should be working on the basis that they will be assessed:

“They need to believe that there will be a time when their efforts will be accessed”.

He continued: “They need to make their very best effort as they have been doing”.

Further restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 will be announced this afternoon.

