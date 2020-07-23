By Kenneth Fox

The chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn says the plan for children to return to school in September is “absolutely on track”.

Latest modelling shows all key indicators of Covid-19 are now stable or declining, including low intensive care admission rates, and an average of one death every three to five days.

Mr. Glynn says we are certainly on the right course for children to get back to school in two months.

“We have three priorities, we want to get our healthcare services back up and running to the greatest extent possible, we need to protect the most vulnerable in society and we need to get our children back to school.

“All of our efforts need to be focused on those three aims and as things stand we are absolutely on track for children to go back to school in September.”

Positive outlook

Seven new cases were confirmed yesterday, while nine more deaths have been recorded, but 8 were late notifications from previous months.

There was an extended briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which outlined the current situation surrounding Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Glynn said overall the outlook is positive based on what happened this week.

“Last week we were uncertain and worried, the week before we were uncertain and pessimistic.This week we can be uncertain but optimistic because of the actions that have been taken at an individual level.

“If anyone is in any doubt of the effect of their actions, the positive message this evening will show them that what we do each day does make a difference.”