Schools, creches and pubs are likely to stay shut for longer under further restrictions to be revealed later to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The cabinet is meeting this morning to discuss the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Some parks and playgrounds could shut, while restaurants or shops that can’t adhere to social distancing are also likely to close.

It’s believed our measures won’t go as far as the UK, which announced a lockdown last night.

People are only allowed out to buy food, go to essential work, care for someone who’s vulnerable, or to exercise once a day.

Supermarkets and pharmacies will be among just a handful of retailers allowed to stay open.

