A young student has died after the phone she was charging exploded while she slept.

14-year-old Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek from Kazakstan plugged in her phone to charge it while listening to music.

The girl then fell asleep with the charging phone sitting beside her on a pillow.

Forensic experts in Kazakstan believe that Alua died instantly from head injuries sustained from the explosion, which was caused by an overheated battery.

Authorities have labelled the death a “tragic accident”. The phone model or brand has not been disclosed.

