University College Cork has given study tips to students as they adjust to hitting the books with classrooms and libraries across closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Second and third-level students doing exams in the summer have been hit with the unprecedented roadblock to their preparations with the closure of schools and colleges.

Because of this, UCC deputy president and registrar, Professor John O’Halloran said that the college drew up the study tips so that “students’ learning experience remains consistent in challenging times”.

“We are acutely aware that this challenge will not be met by only assisting our colleagues in delivering their teaching online – we must also support our students to adapt to this new reality, to ensure they are best prepared to learn and conduct assessments at home,” he added.

The college, alongside its Students’ Union, released the study tips:

Creating a dedicated study space at home

Creating a study plan and routine that works for each student and their life

Keeping informed and in touch with their lecturers

Connecting with fellow classmates and friends

Stay motivated in a new learning environment

Digital citizenship and online etiquette – learning to be patient with others in a new learning dynamic

Ensure you look after your mental health and wellbeing