School buses will carry the same number of students as usual when schools return.

The Department of Education says the buses will operate as normal because they differ from public transport.

Children will have to sit in preassigned seats, next to the same child and those aged 13 and over will have to wear face masks.

Maeve Fanning, president of the National Parents Council Post Primary, is wondering who is going to police it.

She said: “We’re relying on the hope everyone does what they’re supposed to do.

“My worries would be who’s responsible to make sure that the kids are actually sitting in their seats.”

Meanwhile Dr Denis McCauley, from the Irish Medical Organisation, said he can understand the logic.

He said: “It is predicated on the assumption that children under 12 are not infective as the older cohorts.

“There’s an expectation that if children are in close proximity for over 15 minutes that their level in of infectivity is less.

“Naturally those over 12 will be treated more as adults and the infection risk will have to be dictated accordingly.”