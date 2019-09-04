Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has defended Woody Allen amidst sexual abuse allegations against him from his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson said: “I love Woody. I believe him. I would work with him anytime.”

The american actress has worked with the director in Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Johansson continued: “I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him…

…It’s hard because it’s a time where people are very fired up, and understandably. Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It’s an intense time.

Farrow first accused Allen of sexually assaulting her in 1992, repeating the allegation a number of other times as an adult, before writing an open lettter in the New York Times in 2014.

Several celebrities have distanced themselves from Allen since the allegations, including Timothee Chalamet. After starring in Allen’s film, ‘A Rainy Day in New York’, Chalamet donated his salary from the film, saying in an Instagram post: “I don’t want to profit from my work on this film”.